Two 14-year-old students charged with making terroristic threats against Gowanda Schools

Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 19, 2021
GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says two 14-year-old students have been charged with making terroristic threats against the Gowanda Central School District.

Investigators say the students edited a photo that circulated on social media showing a student holding and pointing a pistol down the aisle of a school bus towards other students.

Schools were shut down on Friday and no threat was deemed credible.

The students were released to their parents and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The students are also facing additional discipline from the district.

