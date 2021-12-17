Gowanda Central School District threat deemed not credible; two students charged

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Gowanda Central School District says no credible threat was made towards students and staff within the district, and two students are facing charges and additional school discipline.

The district says the photographs that resulted in schools being shut down were altered via photoshop and no weapon was ever present on the bus.

The two students were charged with making terrorist threats with pending school discipline.

School officials say no students or staff are at risk.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has been conducting the investigation and will provide more information at a later date.