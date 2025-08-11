'True gem for the city': Lancaster family builds a life-sized Josh Allen mailbox in front yard

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster family has crafted a one-of-a-kind tribute to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, unveiling a nearly life-sized replica of the NFL MVP as part of a custom mailbox.

The creative project was the brainchild of Joe Rupp, a retired postal worker and lifelong Bills fan, who revealed the mailbox in time for the Bills' preseason opener.

Located at 17 Park Edge Drive, the mailbox features Allen in his official Bills uniform and helmet, complete with a smiling face peeking out. Rupp, who worked on the project in secrecy over the past three months, said the idea struck him during a walk with his grandson.

"It’s a family project, not a me project. I wanted everybody to be a part of it," Rupp said.

Rupp received assistance from Dick's Sporting Goods, which donated a six-foot mannequin for the display. The mailbox is outfitted with a motion-sensor sound box that plays different Bills-related songs and sounds, including Allen's MVP acceptance speech, where he famously said: "Be good... do good.. God bless.. and go Bills."

His son, Brandon Rupp, expressed pride in the project, adding, "It's one of the coolest projects, and everyone gets to enjoy it."

Since the mailbox's unveiling, it has drawn the attention of Bills fans and passersby alike.

Joe Rupp noted that "so many people have stopped, laughed, waved, and pulled over to take pictures" with the unique tribute.

As the new NFL season approaches, Rupp hopes to spread team spirit and enthusiasm in the Lancaster community. "This guy is a true gem for the city, and honestly, I think this is our year,” he said.

