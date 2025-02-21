Trocaire College opens new facility for veterinary sciences program

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW)— Trocaire college has officially opened its new veterinary science facility on Transit Road, providing students with hands-on training in a cutting-edge environment.

The expansion adds 3,290 square feet of dedicated space, including animal wards, a surgery suite, a radiology lab and teaching laboratories designed to prepare students for high-demand careers in veterinary care.

“The way this program was designed was that we offer the students a lot of hands on opportunities,” said Dr. Katherine Fitzgerald, dean of veterinary sciences at Trocaire. "They'll get to work hands on with dogs and cats and rabbits, rats, large animals. So it will be very similar to working in practice."

The new space enhances Trocaire’s Veterinary Technology program, which covers essential skills such as lab testing, surgical preparation, and anesthesia administration.

A partnership with the SPCA Serving Erie County will also allow students to assist with spay and neuter procedures, benefiting both their education and the local animal community.

"It will better prepare me to get into the field and make the transition easier," said Alexa Syrnajewski, a first year student in the program. "I'm taught by wonderful, knowledgeable people, so having that supervision and helping me learn and critique in this setting will make me more comfortable."

With veterinary careers on the rise, Trocaire’s investment ensures students receive top-tier training in a state-of-the-art setting, setting them up for success in a growing industry.

Enrollment for Fall of 2025 is now open and you can find additional information on the program on the Trocaire Veterinary Science website.

Additionally, there will be an upcoming open house on April 12th.