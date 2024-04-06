Travelers coming to Buffalo are counting down to see total solar eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The total solar eclipse is less than three days away and some travelers are counting down for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Hao Evans traveled from Salt Lake City with her friend to be part of the moment.

“I actually planned this trip six months ago to see the total eclipse,” she says. “So I picked to go to Buffalo because I have never been to Buffalo and I would love to walk the Rainbow Bridge to Niagara and observe the amazing thing of the total eclipse, which is my dream.”

Her friend, Erilinda Davis, says she’s thankful to have the chance to travel for this moment.

“It’s going to be an adventure and I’m very grateful that she asked me to come with her,” she says.

Cathy Hemsley and her daughter Brooke Hannsen also came all the way from Utah to be part of this historic moment.

“We actually had an easy flight which is great. I’ve never seen a total eclipse so that’s why we’re here,” the mother says.

Brooke shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the time she saw the eclipse in 2017.

“Back in Victor, Idaho, the eclipse was like mind-blowing for me and I couldn’t believe what I saw,” she expresses. “So it was crazy how cold everything got as it dropped significantly the temperature and I promised myself I will find a way to go and see the total eclipse in 2024.”

But some travelers may miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m so sad that I won’t be able to be here because I’m going to California to spend a week with my girlfriend,” says Traveler Yutong Lu. “And it’s only like after I booked the ticket like two months ago I realized I was going to miss it. But you know I got to do what I got to do.”

Others wanted to even cancel their trip for the eclipse.

“I wanted to cancel it and go next week, but I guess it was too late,” Traveler Mark Simmons says. “It is what it is, you know.”

And others are hoping Buffalo’s weather won’t disappoint.

“It’s one of a lifetime and it’s going to be really really classic for everyone to see it,” Linda Eaton says. “We’re just hoping the weather goes well.”

Yet, some are hoping they can somehow see the eclipse.

“I’m from Minnesota, so I’ll be going back there and enjoying it and it sounds like we may not be able to see a ton of it,” says Traveler Nathan Burkhart. “But we’ll see what happens.”

