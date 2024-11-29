Travel advisory issued for portion of Erie County due to lake effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a travel advisory has been issued for a portion of the county due to lake effect snow.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, a travel advisory is in place for the following communities:



Lackawanna

West Seneca

Elma

Marilla

Hamburg

Orchard Park

Aurora

Wales

Evans

Eden

Boston

Colden

Holland

Brant

North Collins

Collins

Concord

Poloncarz said this is not a travel ban, but conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate overnight. Officials expect those areas may see upwards of two feet of snow throughout the weekend.

While conditions are good now, they are expected to deteriorate rapidly in southern and central Erie County tonight and in the overnight hours. As such, I have issued a travel advisory for most of southern and central Erie County as more fully described on the below map 👇 pic.twitter.com/01yCS7WcOk — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 29, 2024

As for the Buffalo Bills game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, Poloncarz said the latest information from the University of Albany Weather Center is that it is expected that the heaviest snow will have stopped by game time and at this time they do not expect the game to be postponed.

However, it is possible there could be 20 to 30 inches of snow on the ground which will be "concerning" for people trying to travel to the game.

Officials recommend if you're planning on going to the game use caution to get there safely. You should also dress accordingly as there will be gusty winds and wind chills are expected to be in the teens during the game.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the following WNY counties as lake effect snow has begun to impact portions of the region.



Allegany

Cattaraugus

Chautauqua

Erie

Genessee

Wyoming

You can find the latest traffic information here.

You can find the most up-to-date weather information from the 7 Weather team here.