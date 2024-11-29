Watch Now
Hochul declares State of Emergency for several Western New York counties as lake effect snow begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for several Western New York counties as lake effect snow has begun to impact portions of the region.

A State of Emergency has been declared for the following WNY counties:

  • Allegany
  • Cattaraugus
  • Chautauqua
  • Erie
  • Genessee
  • Wyoming

Lake effect snow is expected throughout the weekend across portions of WNY and as of 3 p.m. on Friday, November 29, empty and tandem commercial vehicles are banned from the following until further notice:

  • I-90 (NYS Thruway) from Exit 53 (Buffalo (Downtown) – Canada – Niagara Falls - I-190) to the Pennsylvania state line
  • State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90
  • I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390

You can find the latest traffic information here.

You can find the most up-to-date weather information from the 7 Weather team here.

