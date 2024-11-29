Hochul declares State of Emergency for several Western New York counties as lake effect snow begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for several Western New York counties as lake effect snow has begun to impact portions of the region.
A State of Emergency has been declared for the following WNY counties:
- Allegany
- Cattaraugus
- Chautauqua
- Erie
- Genessee
- Wyoming
With lake effect snow impacting communities along Lakes Ontario & Erie, I am declaring a State of Emergency in Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugaus, Chautauqua, Genessee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, & Wyoming Counties, effective immediately.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 29, 2024
Lake effect snow is expected throughout the weekend across portions of WNY and as of 3 p.m. on Friday, November 29, empty and tandem commercial vehicles are banned from the following until further notice:
- I-90 (NYS Thruway) from Exit 53 (Buffalo (Downtown) – Canada – Niagara Falls - I-190) to the Pennsylvania state line
- State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90
- I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390
