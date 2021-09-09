Transit Treasures in Pendleton provides a roadside "treasure hunt"

PENDLETON, NY (WKBW-TV) — When this busy spot on Transit Road in Pendleton went up for rent, Mike Gleiser grabbed it. That was two years ago and his "Transit Treasures" is still going strong.

Mike sells a little of everything. He picks up items from estate sales and other places. He says "I didn't even know I liked junk to be honest with you."

It's like a permanent garage sale with new items mixed in. Mike says ""I give things away, I make good deals and people ask me to find stuff for them."

One of his big sellers is the "Allen-Diggs" lawn signs. He sold two of them while we were there filming the story.

About the same time Mike found this place two years ago, he lost his leg to diabetes. Mike says Transit Treasures and his prosthetic leg gave him his life back."You know people say it's not work when you love what you do."

Transit Treasures is at 6448 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Open daily 10-5 except Tuesday and Wednesday.