Tralf Music Hall will return to Downtown Buffalo, expansion and renovation plans announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After announcing its closure as of May 2021, the Tralf Music Hall announced it will return to Downtown Buffalo.

Owner Tom Barone has reached an agreement with Theater Place ownership that ensures the long term survival of the venue, according to a post on its social media pages.

The Tralf closed as of May 2021 and the building was planned to be converted for residential use. The post says those plans have been shelved and expansion and renovations to the Tralf are planned for the spring of 2022.

You can read the full statement below: