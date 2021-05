BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular music venue in downtown Buffalo's entertainment district will soon close.

The Tralf Music Hall announced on social media that the location at 622 Main Street will close at the end of May. The venue says the lease of the location is ending and the building will be converted for residential use.

The venue's final day will be on May 28, 2021. Refunds for canceled shows will be available at the point of purchase.