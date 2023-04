BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A tractor trailer has crashed into an overpass on Clinton Street in Buffalo.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday. A portion of Clinton Street near Lord Street is temporarily closed.

In October, a sanitation truck hit the same overpass. A portion of the truck exploded and blew into nearby homes. The crash left a hole on the second floor of a home where a bedroom was located.

7 News is at the scene working to learn more.