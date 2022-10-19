Recycling truck crashes into bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating an early morning crash involving a sanitation truck on Clinton Street.

According to police, a sanitation truck hit the bridge at Clinton and Lord Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene tell 7 News that part of the truck exploded into nearby homes.

Clinton Street in #Buffalo blocked off this morning.

Witnesses tell me this recycling truck hit the bridge - then part of it exploded and blew into nearby homes. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/9IjGdoI2Om — Katie Morse (@KatieMorseNews) October 19, 2022

American Medical Response confirmed to 7 News that they are at the scene. Emergency personnel are treating the truck driver and one other passenger.

Clinton Street is blocked off between Emslie and Smith Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

7 News will update you as we learn more.