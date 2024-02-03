Town of Tonawanda woman gets answers following concerns about the status of her HEAP application

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Norma Cordova has lived in a home on St. Amelia Drive in the Town of Tonawanda for more than five decades and at 92 years old, she relies on the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, to help her make ends meet with her gas bill.

"I'm low income, I'm a senior, and it's important," Norma tells 7 News.

But this year Cordova says she's become concerned with her HEAP application. "I want to know why it is taking so long to answer," says Norma, who says she's been unable to get an update on her benefits status since applying for HEAP on November 11th.

"It's emotional and scary when the government doesn't answer the phone," says Norma.

Norma says she has called the HEAP phone line more than 10 times over the last several months and has been unable to reach anyone to discuss her application until Friday. "She said it might have went through the cracks. What does that mean?" said Norma.

So 7 News took Norma's concerns to the Rath Building in Downtown Buffalo and met with Daniel Szewc, Erie County's Executive Director of Social Services.

"We've received 19,000 applications for HEAP this year," said Szewc, "The bulk of them come in November. We've pushed through 11,000 applications so far, so at this point, it's just a matter of time."

Szewc says a team of more than 60 Erie County employees work through the HEAP applications and that this backlog is typical. Szwec admits that a recent computer issue impacting the HEAP phone line hasn't helped but insists Norma's concerns will be addressed.

"It will be resolved," said Szewc, "When her application is approved the credit will go to her utility account and she'll get the full lump sum on her account at that time."

7 News checked back in with Norma on the phone late Friday afternoon. She said a few hours after our interview she received a call from HEAP saying that her application had been approved and everything was in order adding "I'm happy."

If you have questions about the status of your HEAP application in Erie County you are asked to 716-858-7644.

There is typically a wait of 25 to 35 minutes to get through but Szwec says HEAP representatives will be happy to answer any questions that you have.

You can learn more about HEAP here.