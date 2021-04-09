Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Town of Tonawanda cancels Memorial Day parade for second straight year

Supervisor cites rise in COVID cases in region
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fayerverger, Heather
The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation Department in conjunction with American Legion Post #205, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2472 and the Village of Kenmore Memorial Day parade.
Memorial Day across Western New York
Memorial Day across Western New York
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 12:28:58-04

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Memorial Day Parade has been canceled for the second straight year.

Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the difficult decision was made due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and new variants of the virus found in the region.

The parade was scheduled to take place May 31.

The seven-day positivity rate in the Western Region stands at 4.7 percent – the highest in the state. On Thursday, the Erie County Department of Health confirmed two cases of the highly transmissible “South Africa” variant of the virus have been detected in the county. The “California,” “New York,” and “United Kingdom” variants have also been detected locally.

“Like the rest of you, we look forward to next year, when once again, we will renew this 70-plus year tradition which unofficially has kicked off the summer activities in the Town,” Emminger said in a news release.

As of Friday, nearly 38 percent of the total population of Erie County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources