Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center receives new look after one month of renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda city officials gave a first look at the newly-renovated Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center.

It is set to reopen Tuesday, September 6, after being closed since August 8.

With autumn and cooler temps around the corner the aquatic and fitness center is set to reopen after a month's long renovation.

"As you can see, the wide open look. A lot of room for people. There's a turf carpeting we installed here for a lot of different exercises that are done on turf. We do have some new machines that have come in," Town of Tonawanda Parks and Recreation superintendent, Mark Campanella told Pheben Kassahun.

Campanella said the work is being done by the Town of Tonawanda construction crew.

While the fitness center has been the focus of this renovation, new filters have been added to the pool.

"The world was shut down during COVID. We took a hard look at some things that weren't working well. This aquatic and fitness center wasn't working well. It was old, it was stale, so we looked to a company, Power Wellness, to come in as a consultant," Campanella said.

The pool will have a phase 3 but that will not prevent the center from opening, Tuesday.

"The project that will entail some of the pool area and moving out to the front lawn of the aquatic and fitness center, along Sheridan Drive," he explained.

The town supervisor sought a consultant for a shinier look. Things like new rubber flooring is also being added to the fitness area.

"They came in. They went through the place from head to toe. They took notes. They talked to our membership, they got feedback, they did comparisons from gyms throughout the region. They talked with people in the medical field. They put everything down on paper, they gave us a report and we could of gone different ways," he added.

Crews will be working through the Labor Day holiday to get it ready for reopening day on September 6.