TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquatic and Fitness Center in the Town of Tonawanda will fully shut down from August 8 to September 5 for major renovations.

"During this time, we will be draining the pool and replacing our filters then refilling the pool, completely remodeling the gym: demolishing our old locker rooms and installing turf and rubber flooring and addressing any transitional points, installing new steam room door, replacing pool light bulbs, and a new gender neutral bathroom in the gym area," a release says.

The following information was for provided for those who have memberships:

All AFC members who paid in full will receive a one month extension on their membership end date.

All AFC members who pay monthly (EFT or Credit Card) will not be billed for the month of August. No extensions will occur.

ALL AFC MEMBERS will have complimentary access to the Town of Tonawanda Outdoor Pools (Lincoln Pool, Kenmore Pool, and Mang Wading Pool) during the time of the AFC shutdown (starting August 8 - end of extended outdoor pool schedule). email Justin regarding outdoor pool information, jmoser@tonawanda.ny.us

"We appreciate your flexibility during this exciting renovation period and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," a release says.