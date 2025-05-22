Town of Niagara and Reworld team up to remove thousands of illegally dumped tires

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— An abandoned stretch off Hyde Park Boulevard is getting a much-needed transformation, thanks to a joint cleanup effort between the Town of Niagara and Reworld, a company specializing in sustainable waste solution.

More than a thousand illegally dumped tires are being removed from the site, many believed to have been discarded by now closed junkyards over the past two decades.

“People are tired of driving down Hyde Park and seeing nothing but junk and metal and tires,” said Richard Sirianni, the Town of Niagara’s Highway Superintendent. “This is going to clean it up.”

The collected tires won’t go to waste. Reworld plans to convert them into alternative fuel—burning them in place of coal and fossil fuels to generate renewable energy.

“Tires are a problem because they hold water and breed mosquitoes. Over time, they can also leach into the groundwater,” said Alan Davis, Reworld’s Director of Operations. “By turning them into energy, we’re avoiding landfill waste and helping the environment.”

To prevent future dumping, the Town of Niagara plans to install security cameras, add lighting and block off certain access points near the cleanup area.

Officials hope the initiative will mark a turning point for the neighborhood, restoring pride while reducing health and environmental risks.

