Town of Marilla will not comply with mask mandate

MARILLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town Supervisor in the Town of Marilla says his community will not comply with Erie County's new mask mandate.

Earlier this week Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveiled a four-phased effort to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections. Phase One is a mask mandate for everyone in Erie County age 2 and up, for whom it is medically safe to wear a mask. This applies to all indoor public buildings.

Phase Two is a vaccine mandate for places like restaurants and entertainment venues. Phase Three would be capacity restrictions. Phase Four would be a shutdown of some local businesses.

Tonight Town of Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich, Jr. tells 7 Eyewitness News

"The Town of Marilla is going on record ,opposed to the County Mask mandate. The Town is not going to comply or participate. The Town will defend our businesses and residents right to make their own decisions."



Earl Gingerich, Jr. Town of Marilla Supervisor

Poloncarz says Erie County will revisit the mask on December 13th, unless conditions warrant a decision sooner. 7 Eyewitness News has reached out to an Erie County spokesperson, but they have not yet responded.