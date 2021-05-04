Town of Boston Man turned his chicken coop into The Puzzle Barn

BOSTON, NY {WKBW-TV} — Ron Degenfelder decided to get rid of his chickens. He says "I think we spent more money on the feed and straw than we got with the eggs." Then he turned the chicken coop into The Puzzle Barn.

During COVID Ron says his love of puzzles was reignited, adding "I rediscovered my enjoyment of doing puzzles, I used to do them growing up." But after he did them once, he wasn't sure what to do with them.

He said "I had these boxes of puzzles so I thought I'd create this little "Blockbuster" but instead of movies I'd have puzzles." People are welcome to stop by and borrow puzzles.

Ron estimates there are more than fifty puzzles here with more on the way as people donate them. "It's all self serve-you pick out a couple puzzles you leave a couple dollars-I expect you to return them in a couple weeks to a month." he said.

You can find him on the Facebook group he started called Puzzle Barn.