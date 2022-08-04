Watch Now
Town of Amherst hiring school crossing guards

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Applications are now open for school crossing guard positions in the Town of Amherst.

23 guards will cover various traffic crossings throughout the town for the 2022-23 school year.

Interested applicants should be available weekday mornings from 7:15- 9 a.m. and afternoons from 1:45-4 p.m.

Candidates must be at least 21-years-old, pass a background check and complete a medical exam.

Positions are only open to Town of Amherst residents.

Uniforms will be provided.

To submit an application, visit this link.

You can also pick up an application at the Amherst Town Hall.

