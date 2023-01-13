Tow companies getting reimbursed by Erie County for removing vehicles in blizzard, some cars STILL unclaimed

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the blizzard hundreds of abandoned vehicles were towed out of ditches, or from feet of snow in the middle of the road, but most of them have since been claimed by their owners.

According to the City of Buffalo's Parking Enforcement there are no current reports of unclaimed cars, out of the more than 300 cars that were given a tow during the blizzard.

Amherst Police said the town also has no reports of any vehicles unclaimed by owners. That's of the more than 160 vehicles towed during the blizzard.

Cheektowaga Police said 4 vehicles remain unclaimed as of Thursday, of the more than 450 vehicles that police said had to be towed.

In total less than eight cars, towed by Erie County during the blizzard, remain unclaimed as of Thursday night.

The county contracted private tow companies to help pull cars out of the devastating blizzard, that killed more than 40 people. Five Star Towing was one of the companies helping the county.

“We'd have to dig, if we didn’t have shovels we were digging by hand to find an area we can grab on to,” said Nadeem Almuseki, owner of Five Star Towing. “We were happy to help.”

Erie County said that these private companies get reimbursed for the work upfront, then the county will submit costs to the federal government as a part of a FEMA disaster submission, for the county to get paid back. It’s not guaranteed Erie County gets fully reimbursed for what they paid the tow companies.

However on Thursday Almuseki said he hasn’t been reimbursed. The county said there was a paperwork issue, and said it’s still working on finalizing payments for towers from the November storm. Almuseki will be reimbursed within the next 30 days.

The City of Buffalo said its still processing payments for 49 Hopkins Auto Parts, which helped the city tow vehicles out.

John Previty, owner of 49 Hopkins Auto Parts, said his company towed 22 vehicles from the Tops on South Park Avenue in South Buffalo. As of Thursday night, he said 4 unclaimed vehicles remain on his lot.

“I contacted the city to notify owners, and we want to disburse of them,” explained Previty.

If you’re still looking for you car, you can find more information here.