Tops & union reach second tentative contract after first was rejected

Posted at 8:55 PM, Jun 09, 2024

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's word of another tentative agreement between Tops Markets and Teamsters Local #264.

A Tops spokesperson says Sunday's negotiations resulted in a four-year contract agreement that Tops says contains a strong, industry-leading compensation and benefits package.

Union rank and file rejected the original four year tentative deal that was reached Friday.

Striking workers and their supporters were back on the picket line Sunday at the Tops Distribution Center on Genesee Street in Lancaster.

Nearly 600 truck drivers and warehouse workers are striking over health care for new hires and higher wages.

A new vote on the latest tentative contract is set to take place Monday.

