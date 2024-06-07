Tops Markets and Teamsters Local Union 264 reach tentative agreement

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Market distribution workers went on strike Friday, but a spokesperson for Tops said a tentative four-year agreement has been reached with Teamsters Local Union #264.

They will vote on the tentative agreement on Saturday.

The full statement that was released Friday evening can be found below:

"Following thoughtful negotiations, Tops Markets and Teamsters Local Union #264, which represents our warehouse associates and drivers, have reached a tentative four-year agreement that will go to a vote on Saturday, June 8. Given the support and collaboration of union leadership today, we are confident this new contract will be approved, allowing us to continue full operations at our distribution center and advance our shared mission of serving the grocery needs of our community.



As we await the vote, all our stores will remain open and serving customers as they have been throughout the day today."

Dozens of the distribution workers went on strike Friday after a contract agreement between the grocery chain and union 264 was voted down Thursday. The union represents warehouse associates and drivers.

Workers told 7 News the sticking points are healthcare for new hires and higher wages.

Workers paced the picket line outside the Tops Distribution Center throughout Friday.

"You're stealing money from American workers," said Felix Hromchak, a 32-year warehouse worker.

"Through the years we were scandaled out of our pension, we had pay raises diverted into a pension fund," said Hromchak, describing when Tops filed for bankruptcy a few years ago. "For hard labor, you need to pay us."

Currently, there are Tops warehouse openings that range from $16 to $19.75 per hour. Truck driver positions are also open for $27.50 per hour.

"When we lost our pension fund, we lost our pay raises, and that would've kept us up with our competitors today," Hromchak.

"During COVID when they came into work day in and day out, even though they weren't first responders, they were deemed essential," Darrin Ziemba, secretary for Teamsters Local 264 told 7 News. "They came to work day in and day out to make sure Western New York had food that they could get from the store. They didn't know what they were taking home to their families when they came in here and they worked everyday through that pandemic. Now when it's our turn to be rewarded with a fair and just contract, they don't do what's right. We'll stay out here as long as we have to to win this fight."

"This is my job, this is how I feed my family," said David DeJesus, who has worked in the Tops warehouse for two years.

Tops told 7 News this strike does not impact store employees.

Tops provided the following statement to 7 News early Friday morning.