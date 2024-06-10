Tops Markets and Teamsters Local Union 264 agree to new four-year contract

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Tops Markets and Teamsters Local Union #264 have agreed to a new four-year contract, Tops announced on Monday afternoon.

Tops and the union reached a tentative agreement on Friday, but that was rejected after the union voted against it.

On Sunday, the two sides came to another tentative agreement which was voted on and approved by the union on Monday.

Tops released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

"Tops Friendly Markets and Teamsters Local Union #264, which represents Tops Distribution Center associates, have successfully achieved four-year contract agreements for the full union membership — which includes warehouse workers, drivers, sanitation workers, and maintenance staff. The contracts are now in place after they were approved by union membership on Monday, June 10, and all associates are resuming work immediately.



The ratified agreement provides industry-leading terms that exceed those agreed to in the past, while also ensuring our customers will continue to enjoy the service, selection, and value that they’ve come to expect from Tops Markets. We want to extend our gratitude to Teamsters Local Union #264 and everyone involved in the negotiations for their diligent work on behalf of our associates. We look forward to serving the grocery needs of our community together for many years to come."

Workers went on strike over the weekend and were on the picket line at the Tops Distribution Center on Genesee Street in Lancaster.

Workers were striking over health care for new hires and higher wages.