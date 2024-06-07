TOPS distribution workers expected to strike

Dozens of TOPS distribution workers are expected to strike Friday after a contract agreement between the grocery chain and local Union 264 was voted down Thursday.
The union represents warehouse associated and drivers. Tops telling 7 News this strike does not impact store employees.
Tops provided the following statement to 7 News
As we work diligently to reach a new contract agreement with Teamsters Local Union #264, which represents our warehouse associates and drivers, we will continue to serve our customers with normal operations at all our store locations. Plans are in place to ensure there is no service disruption. In the days to come, customers can expect the same service, selection, and value that they rely on from Tops.
Over the course of the last several months, we have negotiated in good faith to reach a long-term contract agreement with the union. Throughout the process, we have prioritized the needs and interests of all our associates, customers, and communities.
Tops’ latest offer contained an industry-leading total compensation and benefits package that exceeds any prior contract we’ve had in place with the union. After our proposed agreement was voted down today, we immediately requested to resume negotiations to achieve a resolution as soon as possible. With our company’s long and proud union history, we value our partnership with local labor, and we are optimistic that we will soon reach a long-term agreement that meets our responsibility to our entire organization and allows us to fulfill our commitment to serving the grocery needs of our community.
Tops Markets