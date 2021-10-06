"Tootsie" the musical is set to open Sunday at Shea's Performing Arts Center

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — "Tootsie" the musical set to open Sunday at Shea's Performing Arts Center is based on the 1982 movie that starred Dustin Hoffman. Producer Albert Nocciolino

says "It's one of those great classics and they have adapted it for the stage. Robin Horn did the Tony award winning book and David Yazbek did the score."

This is the second production of this season that is being launched from Shea's. After the show leaves Buffalo it will travel to more than twenty-five cities over a nine month period.

Dominique Kempf, originally from Buffalo is happy to be back home. She says "I'm really excited for people to see it-we're ready." and adds "It's a really funny show."

The actress says she is excited about hitting the road with the show after their run here. She says "We're going to over twenty five cities-I'm going to soak all that in- there's West Coast-I'm excited to try all the different foods."

Nocciolino has been partnering with Shea's for more than thirty years and says he thinks Buffalo is special because of the people, he says "What I love about Buffalo - what I love about Shea's is the way Western New York has put it's arms around this magnificent theatre and has embraced it and said this is ours."

More info and Tickets available at the Shea's website.