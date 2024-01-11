Tonawanda Police investigating overnight crash at Young Street bridge

TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Police are working to clear the road near the Young Street bridge in Tonawanda after a tractor trailer crashed into it overnight.
Young Street from Simson to Scott street were closed, this has been an ongoing issue for the bridge in the Northtowns, including a truck crashing into the bridge back in November. You can read some previous reporting below.
