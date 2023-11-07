WATCH: Young Street Bridge in Tonawanda struck again by tractor trailer

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State police would be conducting a bridge hit enforcement campaign across the state from Sunday to Saturday.

According to the governor's office, from 2021 through 2022 there were a combined 808 reported bridge strikes across the state.

Locally, one of the bridges that is struck regularly is the Young Street Bridge in the City of Tonawanda.

7 News has done several stories on the bridge being struck in the past and it was struck again on Tuesday as 7 News reporter Kristen Mirand was out at the bridge.

In July 2022, in response to the bridge regularly being struck local elected leaders came together to announce a project to improve safety in the area. At the time, officials said the design work was underway and construction was anticipated at the end of 2024.

The governor's office said as part of the weeklong enforcement campaign NYSP will patrol areas of known bridge hits and parkways to prevent them. NYSP, NYSDOT, NYS Thruway Authority, and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will also raise awareness through videos, graphics and photos, and social media messages.