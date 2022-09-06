Watch Now
Tonawanda man sentenced after crashing car into elderly woman

Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 06, 2022
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J Flynn announced Tuesday that a former marine would be sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison.

On March 26, 2019, 36-year-old Edward T. Harris, drove his car into a senior apartment building while under the influence of marijuana. 94-year-old Lida C. Alminate, who was in the living room of her apartment at the time of the crash, died of her injuries four days later at ECMC.

Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi found Harris guilty of one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree on June 27, 2022.

As a part of his sentence, Harris' driver's license will also be revoked for 12 months following his release from prison.

