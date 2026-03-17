Tonawanda man pleads guilty to aggravated animal cruelty after stabbing and killing dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals after stabbing and killing a dog in 2025.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on February 24, 2025, 21-year-old Emery Kawski intentionally stabbed and killed a dog inside his home in the City of Tonawanda. Police found the dog, a four-year-old Boston Terrier named "Pop Rocks," inside a garbage tote outside a nearby home.

The DA said a necropsy determined the dog died from "sharp-force trauma wounds." A knife that was recovered from Kawski's home tested positive for K-9 blood.

Kawski remains released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.

A securing order was obtained to prohibit Kawski from owning, harboring, or having custody or control of any animals while the case was pending. The DA said after the indictment the judge modified the securing order to allow Kawski to continue to live at the residence on condition that he be supervised while in the presence of any animals.