Tonawanda man accused of stabbing and killing dog faces multiple charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tonawanda man is accused of stabbing and killing a dog and then placing it into a garbage tote, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

20-year-old Emery S. Kawski was arraigned in Tonawanda City Court on the following charges:



One count of aggravated cruelty to animals

One count of third-degree criminal mischief

One count of tampering with physical evidence

One count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

The alleged incident occurred on February 24.

If convicted of the highest charge, Kawkski faces up to two years of incarceration.

The district attorney's office said Kawski is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on March 25 and he was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.