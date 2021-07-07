Watch
Tonawanda man pleads guilty, admits to sexually abusing a child over the course of several years

Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 11:53:29-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tonawanda man has admitted in court to sexually abusing a child multiple times over the course of several years.

Mark Schneider, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and one count of third-degree criminal sexual act in State Supreme Court Tuesday morning. The district attorney's office says Schneider admitted to sexually abusing the child victim at a location in the City of Buffalo multiple times over several years.

Schneider is due to be sentenced on August 24. He is being held without bail until his sentencing date. He faces up to 11 years in prison.

On Monday, the judge issued an order of protection on behalf of the child Schneider admitted to abusing.

