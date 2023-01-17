To her list of many talents Aitina Fareed-Cooke can add Rap Artist

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Aitina Fareed-Cooke is an award winning photographer, teacher and recently has been recognized by Rapzilla online Magazine as "Woman Spotlight Artist of the Year". The rap artist says "I like to consider myself a lyricist, I'm all about words and being intentional."

Her lyrics are positive and uplifting. Aitina says "Im reacting to life as it comes and I want to share stories within that art form of grit, grind and grace. And so that's always the mission, pray, push, persevere, and in everything you do-go all in".

Aitina just began a two year partnership with Buffalo Arts Studio through a Creatives Rebuild New York grant. She says "I have a group of emerging artists that I'm mentoring-to teach them like-hey-you want to do art?...you want to make a living? it's possible and here's how to do it. I will walk with you step by step."

