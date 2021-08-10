To celebrate her 50th birthday she's getting back into roller derby

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY — Lacing on her skates at a recent Queen City Roller Derby Boot camp at Rainbow Rink in North Tonawanda, Tammy Shaw said "I'm coming back after six years not doing this so I'm a little nervous."

She stepped away after becoming a popular player known as "Flame Throw-Her", but now she wants to get back in. Tammy says "I'm also getting ready to turn fifty next Friday so I'm not sure if my body can handle it but so far so good."

This boot camp runs weekly, Sunday mornings at 8am. Head coach Kara Brinkworth, known as "Sin" in the roller derby world, says some of the skaters are here to win a place on the team and some are here for the fun.

Sin says "They are all having fun-usually the people who show up at boot camp are at different levels...and we always tell the new skaters not to compare yourself to another skater."

It appears that Tammy has a place on the team if she wants it. Sin reveals ""I think flame is gonna be very hot this year...we're going to get her out of boot camp in the next couple weeks."

More info about Queen City Roller Derby available on their Facebook page and at their website.