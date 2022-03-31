Tired of standard fish fry dinners? Here's a new one: fish fry pizza

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chicken and waffle pizzas, deep fried ravioli pizzas, birria taco pizzas and more. The menu at Macy's Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga gets crazier by the minute. And they've got you covered this Lenten season.

"It's the middle of Lent now, everyone's gotten their fish fry dinner fix I think," said Nicholas Argy, Owner.

For those who are looking to switch it up as we get closer to Easter, you've got some unique fish fry options waiting for you on Genesee Street.

Their Fish Fry Pizza has Yuengling-battered haddock, beer-battered fries, tartar sauce, macaroni salad, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. You can try the same ingredients switched up in their foot-long fish fry sub or on a tortilla in their fish fry burrito.

"Something different for anyone who might be sick of getting just your normal fish fry dinner," said Argy.

How much is it?

Large fish fry pizza: $34.99

Foot-long fish fry: $16.99

Fish fry burrito: $16.99

Macy's Place Pizzeria Instagram

Macy's Place Pizzeria Website

Phone: (716) 565-6229