Tips to save money, but stay comfortable as temperatures rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we see more signs of spring, from snow mounds melting to temperatures in the 50's, HVAC experts say this is a time to take advantage of.

"Your systems aren't being asked to do as much as they are in peak season," said Ryan Miller, President of T-Mark Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

So you should be spending less. With gas prices and prices in general up, Miller says there are some things you can do to help you'll save a couple bucks this spring.

Tip #1: Use fresh air

Open windows during the day instead of firing up a furnace or boiler.

"You can often provide enough heat into the home to keep it comfortable without utilizing your natural gas," said Miller.

Tip #2: No drastic changes to the thermostat

Keep your temperature within three-four degrees.

"Especially with our current gas price, when you ask for a four, six or even eight degree swing, it's huge," said Miller.

Tip #3: Clean filter = happy home

When left dirty, it tends to lower efficiency, keeping the system running and working harder.

Tip #4: Get maintenance done now

A T-Mark maintenance check costs $59, that covers full indoor, outdoor cleaning, checking to make sure everything's running right. Without this check, repairs can run from a couple hundred bucks to $1200.