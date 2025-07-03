Tips for discussing cell phone policy changes with your children ahead of the 2025-2026 school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer unfolds, school districts across New York are preparing for the implementation of the “Bell to Bell Cell Phone Ban,” set to take effect in the 2025-2026 school year. The Cuba-Rushford Central School District announced its policy on Wednesday, prohibiting cell phone use during the school day.

In a letter to families, the district outlined expectations and guidelines regarding the new policy. The school encouraged parents and caregivers to start discussions with their children about the upcoming changes.

Licensed therapist Keith Klostermann emphasized the importance of these conversations. “I think it’s such an important topic and an important conversation to have,” he said.

Klostermann noted that it’s crucial for students to understand what the new restrictions entail and how they will affect daily routines. “It’s important for kids to recognize that there will be restrictions on their cellphone use, and what that means to them on a day-to-day basis,” he explained. He highlighted critical questions for students to consider, such as when they will have access to their phones, how emergencies will be handled, and the consequences for not adhering to the policy.

The shift in cellphone use policy may impact students differently. "I think some kids may use their technology as a way to socialize; they may use it as a way to cope,” Klostermann said. “It may force some kids to have to socialize more than they have been or to socialize in a different way."

To facilitate a smooth transition, Klostermann advised parents to not have these conversations in a rush but instead to set aside dedicated time. He suggested explaining the reasons behind the new restrictions and how schools believe students will ultimately benefit from them. “I think just being really clear and transparent about it matters,” Klostermann concluded.

As the school year approaches, fostering open dialogue about the new cellphone restrictions will be essential in helping students adapt to the changes.