Tina is such a demanding role it requires two actresses to "job share"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's a heart pounding, foot stomping good time. Tina, The Tina Turner Musical is on stage this week at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The role of Tina is so demanding it requires two actresses to share the role. Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva alternate performances. Zurin says "It's really feeling like we're Tina, but we are not. It's feeling like she has been able to bless us with her fans."

The musical details the story of the woman who grew up in the small town of Nutbush, Tennessee and became the undisputed "Queen of Rock 'n Roll." There's lots of drama and plenty of music and dancing.

Garrett Turner plays the role of Ike, the man who discovered and married Tina. Garrett says the man was talented, and also an abuser, adding "The show is a testament to the woman, the fact that she actually went through this."

