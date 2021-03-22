Tim Hortons donating all money from 'United Donut' purchases to Western New York healthcare providers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting Monday, Tim Hortons locations are re-introducing the 'United Donut' to benefit local hospitals.

Participating locations in the United States will sell the donut through Sunday, March 28. In Western New York, 100% of the purchase price of each United Donut will go to ECMC, Catholic Health and Kaleida Health.

The donut is covered in white fondant and red, white and blue sprinkles. It retails for $1.69. The company says it was created to show appreciation for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources to help local healthcare providers directly:

ECMC COVID-19 Donations

Kaleida Health COVID-19 Response Fund

Catholic Health COVID-19 Response and Caregiver Support Funds