Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tim Hortons donating all money from 'United Donut' purchases to Western New York healthcare providers

items.[0].image.alt
Tim Hortons
The United Donut is available at Tim Hortons from March 22 to March 28, 2021.
TIM HORTONS UNITED DONUT IMAGE.jpg
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 11:45:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting Monday, Tim Hortons locations are re-introducing the 'United Donut' to benefit local hospitals.

Participating locations in the United States will sell the donut through Sunday, March 28. In Western New York, 100% of the purchase price of each United Donut will go to ECMC, Catholic Health and Kaleida Health.

The donut is covered in white fondant and red, white and blue sprinkles. It retails for $1.69. The company says it was created to show appreciation for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources to help local healthcare providers directly:
ECMC COVID-19 Donations
Kaleida Health COVID-19 Response Fund
Catholic Health COVID-19 Response and Caregiver Support Funds

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources