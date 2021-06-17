Tickets to Disney's Frozen at Shea's Buffalo Theatre go on sale Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After previously announcing three Broadway national tours would make their first stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center this season, Shea's announced tickets for Disney's Frozen will go on sale Friday.

The Tony-nominated Best Musical is one of the three Broadway national tours making its first stop at Shea's and will play an exclusive two-week premiere engagement from September 10 through September 24. Opening Night is set for September 14 at 7:30 p.m.

In Buffalo Frozen will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. though there will be no 6:30 p.m. performance on September 12.

Tickets will be available Friday at the Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Box Office and online here. You can place orders for groups of 10 or more by calling Mary Oshei at 716-604-4769.

"Ticket buyers are reminded that Shea’s Buffalo Theatre and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance," a release says.