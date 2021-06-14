Three Broadway national tours to make their first stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new season at Shea's Performing Arts Center will include first stops for three national tours of Broadway shows.

The shows include Disney's Frozen, Tootsie, and Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird.

National tours spend three or more additional weeks in their first city for tech and rehearsals before their first performances, meaning the tour's performers and behind-the-scenes teams are in town for an extended time. The cumulative time in Buffalo for the three shows is expected to bring an additional $25 million into the local economy.

The Empire State Music and Theatrical Production Tax Credit gives production companies tax incentives to conduct technical rehearsals and other pre-tour activities.

According to Shea's Broadway Presenting Partner Albert Nocciolino, 10 shows are in upstate New York this upcoming season, representing over $100 million in economic impact across the state. Nocciolino attributes this in large part to the tax credit.

Like many performing arts centers and theatres, Shea's 2020 season was canceled. It will welcome audiences again starting in September. The full schedule has already been announced, including some rescheduled from the canceled 2020 season:

THE NEW M&T BANK BROADWAY SERIES: This series includes all of the productions we announced in March 2020.

DISNEY’S FROZEN: September 10 – 24, 2021

TOOTSIE: October 10 - 16, 2021

PRETTY WOMAN- THE MUSICAL: November 30 - December 5, 2021

HAMILTON: December 14, 2021 - January 2, 2022 Special Subscriber Option: Subscribers have the option to include Hamilton in their Subscription Package. Subscribers will have first access to purchase single tickets to Hamilton before the public on-sale.

OKLAHOMA!: February 15 - 20, 2022

MY FAIR LADY: March 1 - 6, 2022

HARPER LEE’S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: March 27 - April 2, 2022

AIN’T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS: May 10 - 15, 2022

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT:

RIVERDANCE: April 8 - 10, 2022

Can be added to the package for an additional cost.

THE RE-SCHEDULED M&T BANK BROADWAY SERIES: This series includes the three productions that did not take stage due to the interruption to our 2019-2020 Broadway series.