BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have a fan of the hit children's TV show, "Bluey" in your family?

Bluey, the energetic pup, and all his friends are coming to Buffalo this spring in "Bluey's Big Play".

The tour is making a stop at Shea's on April 15 and 16 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. You can buy them here, starting at $36 each.