'Bluey’s Big Play' coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center in April

Darren Thomas/AP
This image shows characters, from left, Bandit, Bluey, Bingo and Chili and their puppeteers during a performance of “Bluey’s Big Play." The theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multistate tour this month. (Darren Thomas via AP)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'Bluey’s Big Play' is coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo in April.

According to the tour dates on its website, it will make its stop at Shea's on April 15 and April 16.

"Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets. This is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life," its website says.

You can visit the tour website here.

