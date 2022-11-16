'Bluey’s Big Play' coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'Bluey’s Big Play' is coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo in April.

According to the tour dates on its website, it will make its stop at Shea's on April 15 and April 16.

"Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets. This is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life," its website says.

