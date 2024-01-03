Thurman Thomas gives a young Buffalo Bills fan the surprise of a lifetime

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — You may remember 8-year-old Thaddeus Rathke. A video of him opening a gift on Christmas morning got a lot of attention online. Thaddeus got emotional when he opened a helmet autographed by his favorite player, Thurman Thomas. The gift moved him to tears. Thurman Thomas saw our story on 7 News and reached out to Lia Lando to arrange a meeting with his young fan.

It was the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday at Highmark Stadium. Thaddeus Rathke got to meet his idol. Thurman Thomas snuck up on him while he was shopping at the Bills store with his Mom. 7 News captured the surprise on camera. All of this just one day after Thaddues made his list of goals for 2024 and on that list: "meet Thurman Thomas."

"I love your video," Thurman told Thaddeus when they met. He went on to say, "You know what that means though? It means your parents and grandparents did a great job of raising you to be a Bills fan because you're what? 8?" Thaddeus was shocked to see his idol in the flesh and told him "You're the best ever!"

Thomas signed numerous memorabilia for Thaddeus, posed for pictures and gave some advice about achieving your goals. He says, "You always just got to enjoy something that you love to do every single day and I loved playing football every single day when I was growing up." he went on to say, " life isn't easy. You take it one day at a time. I am happy to wake up this morning and happy to wake up this morning come here and be with Thad. Live your life the way that you want to live it. Me, with my family foundation, it's about giving back and helping others."

