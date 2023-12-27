Young Buffalo Bills fan overwhelmed with emotion after receiving helmet signed by Thurman Thomas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — How was your Christmas? Did any gifts bring you tears?

There's a video getting a lot of attention online showing a young Hamburg boy's reaction to one of his gifts and it's priceless.

8-year-old Thaddeus Rathke was overwhelmed with emotion when he opened a Buffalo Bills helmet autographed by Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas.

Rathke screamed with excitement before crying tears of joy, "It says NFL on it! NO! Are you kidding me right now? Thurman Thomas? And it's signed!!! I'm about to cry," he said.

His reaction to the gift highlights just how much he looks up to Thomas.

"He's a tough runner, I used to play running back like him, my number is 33 — he's number 34 — so I'm just one apart. He's just my favorite," said Rathke.

Just when he thought his Christmas couldn't get any better, his mom posted his reaction on social media and Thomas responded "Merry Christmas lil dude."

"I was so happy that he did that. I never knew that he would do that," said Rathke.

Now he has his favorite player's autograph and his family has this to try and live up to next Christmas.