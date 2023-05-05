Three-year-old who loves dogs hands out treats at "Doggie Snack Shack"

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since he was a baby, three-year-old Dominic has been obsessed with dogs.

"When we first moved here he just got so excited when he saw dogs," explained his mom, Terrie North.

When the family moved from Williamsville to Farmington, she decided to make sure Dom could see the dogs he loved up-close. The two created a "Doggie Snack Shack" - which had simple beginnings.

"It started off with a pail of ice water that said 'water for dogs,'" she laughed.

Soon, the family decided to upgrade. The shack became a Rubbermaid container - then a wooden stand with a little roof.

"My father ended up building him this shack," explained North. "And the neighbors right here made the sign for him. It was a Christmas gift last year."

Katie Morse, WKBW Scout and Chip waiting patiently for their treats.

Now, Dom loves setting up shop outside the family's home. And once the neighborhood dogs realized what was going on, there was no stopping them.

"We can't go by this house without her stopping," Cara Mulvaney said of her dog, Winnie. "She knows the house, she knows the route, she knows the family!" she laughed.

Katie Morse, WKBW Winnie the dog gets her treat from Dom's Doggie Snack Shack.

Dom and his mom have gotten to know all the dogs by name, although sometimes they get some new customers (and people stopping by just to check out the shack!)

North says she and Dom will keep it going as long as possible because it keeps smiles on everyone's faces.

"We like to spread cheer and happiness. We want to do good for our neighbors. There's so much negativity right now that a little happiness goes a long way," North said.

"They're so sweet to Winnie, and it's just a nice thing to see every day when we come out here," echoed Mulvaney.

