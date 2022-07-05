Three tips to work on wellness this summer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to your wellness, how often are you checking in and making sure you're taking care of your body?

"Now that it's summer time, they're attempting to walk, they're attempting to job and realizing, oh maybe I'm not as healthy as I thought I was, so we are seeing more people in our office because of that," said Dr. Elizabeth Betancourt.

Dr. Betancourt works on recovery at Infinity Wellness, covering things like cryotherapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy and more. She's worked with current and former Bills players Jerry Hughes, Dawson Knox and more.

But you don't have to be a Buffalo Bill to make sure you have a clean bill of health.

"You are important and your life on earth is important and people enjoy your company, so find ways to take that time for yourself," said Dr. Betancourt.

Dr. Betancourt left us some summer wellness tips: