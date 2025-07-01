Three teens sentenced in connection with assault at MLK Park in October 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that three 17-year-old boys from Buffalo were sentenced Monday before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman to six months of incarceration, followed by five years of probation in connection with an assault at MLK Park in October 2024.

According to the DA, on October 29, 2024, the adolescent offenders caused physical injuries to a 15-year-old boy at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The 15-year-old boy was repeatedly punched and kicked by multiple suspects during the attack. He was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he was hospitalized for several days to receive treatment for the physical injuries.

In November 2024, we spoke with the boy who was attacked and his family.

The district attorney's office said all three adolescent offenders pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in March 2025. As part of the sentencing, final orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victim, his parent, and several witnesses, which remain in effect until June 2033.