'This is not OK': Family of boy attacked in gang assault in Buffalo speaks out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 15-year-old boy who was viciously attacked last week in a gang assault in Martin Luther King Jr. Park took the stand Monday in Family Court against one of his alleged attackers.

Xavier Sears, a sophomore at East Community High School, answered questions about the assault that left him hospitalized for six days.

His mother, Amy Neal, said after court that Xavier suffered multiple injuries after he was beaten and stomped by multiple people in the attack.

"This is not OK for my 15-year-old son to be living like this," she told me.

We spoke with Xavier's family on October 30 before the suspects came forward and they were calling for justice. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'Just want justice for my son': East Community High School student assaulted at MLK Park in Buffalo

Neal said Xavier has three blood clots in his brain and has suffered seizures since the attack. He is also suffering from a broken collar bone and was wearing a sling in court Monday.

His father said his son is out of the hospital but still has a long road to recovery.

"He can't watch TV, the way he wants to anymore. He can't be on his phone for long times...Bright lights can bother his eyes and cause headaches which can trigger the seizures," his father said.

“So he's definitely not going to school for at least three months," his mother said. "Until I know what's going on and then he's gonna be getting home tutoring after the blood clots resolve in his head.”

There are now three teens in custody in connection with the attack — the 16-year-old in court Monday, as well as two other teens, one 16 and the other 17, who turned themselves in.

Family Court Judge Brenda Freedman ordered the teen that Xavier testified against be held without bail.