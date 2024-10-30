East Community High School student assaulted at MLK Park in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An East Community High School student was assaulted at MLK Park in Buffalo on Tuesday.
According to a Buffalo police report, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim was assaulted by unknown individuals at the park and they fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for a broken clavicle and head injury.
The report stated that the victim was in and out of consciousness and could not recall what happened.
A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public School District released the following statement to 7 News:
“This is a community crisis, and the whole community must become part of the solution because this type of senseless violence has no place in our community. The district is actively assisting the Buffalo Police Department’s investigation of a horrific assault that took place after school in MLK Park so those responsible can be held legally accountable. Superintendent Dr. Williams Knight is fully aware of the assault that occurred in MLK Park yesterday afternoon and is appalled! Therefore, the district will take the strongest actions possible against the alleged perpetrators. As this was a targeted assault, the district once again urges students that if they see or hear something, to say something. We send our heartfelt best wishes for a quick recovery to the victim and the family. Superintendent Dr. Williams Knight will be reaching out to the victim’s family.”