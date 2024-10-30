East Community High School student assaulted at MLK Park in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An East Community High School student was assaulted at MLK Park in Buffalo on Tuesday.

According to a Buffalo police report, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim was assaulted by unknown individuals at the park and they fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for a broken clavicle and head injury.

The report stated that the victim was in and out of consciousness and could not recall what happened.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public School District released the following statement to 7 News: